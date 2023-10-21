Local veterans honored at 12th annual Patriot Game in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Local veterans were honored once again Friday night at the 12th annual Patriot Game.

The Patriot Game between Traverse City West and Traverse City Central has been going on for more than a decade and is a game that won’t just have an impact on the teams’ win loss record, but also on local veterans too.

One veteran at the game said he didn’t care who won or lost, he was just happy to be honored by his community.

“It’s great when communities get together for an event like this to show their support to those who are serving and served in the past,” the U.S. Army’s SFC Brandon Linderman said.

The money from the Patriot Game t-shirts that were sold before and during the game went towards the veterans that were honored Friday night. Two veterans waiting in line, James Hahn and Gregg Sedlacek, said they’ve been blown away by the support the community shows it’s veterans.

“I’m originally up here from Iowa, but up here I found that this town and this area shows more respect for veterans when they have the opportunity to do it,” Hahn said. “They’ve told me, ‘thank you for doing what you did, because we’re getting the treatment we’re getting now because of you guys.’ So, to me that means a lot.”

And while the game did give students a chance to thank veterans, active military members also noticed their appreciation.

“We just notice the joy they have as being kids just having fun enjoying their schools play, but at the end of the day were all one family here as one single nation,” SFC Linderman said.

Results on how much money was made for the veterans at Friday night’s game should be totaled by Wednesday.