Fall fun in Northern Michigan

This season get outside and experience all Northern Michigan has to offer. Scenic views, tasty treats and spooky attractions are offered across the region.

Take in panoramic views at area resorts this fall by taking a scenic chairlift ride. A wide range of dates and locations are included.

Boyne Mountain offers weekend lift rides at $15 per guest, with children five and under free. Tickets are available at the ticket window in the village. Add on the Sky Bridge for a thrilling adventure to your day.

Crystal Mountain offers weekend lift rides at $15 per person, the resort is located in Thompsonville, MI.

Shanty Creek in Antrim County offers lift rides $25 per chair, with four fitting on each chair. Timeslots are available in five minute increments from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekends in October.

Pumpkins, doughnuts and hayrides are staples of fall, check out these spots around Northern Michigan to enjoy some of these delights.

Gallagher’s Farm Market: Pick out pumpkins or warm up with a cup of hot cider, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Traverse City.

Pond Hill Farm: Fall Fest Weekends offer giant pumpkin patch, hayrides, hot cider, donuts, apple cannons, pumpkin bowling, live music, and more. The farm is open noon - 8 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Friske Orchards and Farm Market: This farm market offers a variety of u-pick produce and products available for sale in their store. Find pumpkins, salsa, syrup and more open 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Fleming Farms: Pick your own pumpkin, or enjoy donuts, farm animals and a variety of mazes through Oct. 29 at this farm located in Gaylord.

Coveyou Scenic Farm: Overlooking Walloon Lake, the historic barn market sells organic produce, specialty foods, seasonal decor and more, located on the outskirts of Petoskey.

Knabe’s Apple Farm: Buy donuts, fresh pressed cider, apples, wood fired pizza, hard cider, and microbrews. Open 9 a.m. - 6p.m., Wednesday - Saturday through November.

Some of the best ways to take in fall colors is taking a road trip. Northern Michigan has many scenic drives, perfect for a fall journey.

Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive: This 7.4 mile loop along Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has views of the forest, dunes and overlooks of multiple vistas in the area. Venture out of the car and take a dune hike along Cottonwood Trail. https://mynorth.com/pierce-stocking-scenic-drive/

Brockway Mountain Drive: Located near Copper Harbor in the Upper Peninsula, explore nine miles of scenic views. This unique route offers a birds-eye view, climbing more than 1,300 feet above sea level.

Tunnel of Trees: M-119, or the Tunnel of Trees is one of the state’s most iconic attractions, especially for fall colors. The scenic route starts in Harbor Springs, north of Petoskey, to Cross Village and takes about an hour without stops.

M-22: Starting in Manistee County, this scenic route hugs the shoreline of Lake Michigan, and extends through the Leelanau Peninsula. More than ten towns are nestled along the route, with plenty to explore in terms of fall colors and harvest-season markets. Check out this day trip itinerary.

Haunted attractions:

Jacob’s Farm and Corn Maze: Though well known, the corn maze at Jacob’s Farm changes it’s design every year. Plan on being enthralled for up to two hours as you try to find your way out. The maze is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through October, costing $15 for adults, $10 for children.

Historic Asylum Tour: The Village has asylum tours that will take you through the old asylum which holds over 100 years of history. The tours are offered year round during the day, night, and even private tours available. To book a tour visit: www.thevillagetc.com.

Cadillac Winery and Tasting room is hosting fun for all this fall. Harvest trails, specialty wines, family events and tastings will be offered through October at the winery, located at 17480 18 Mile Rd, LeRoy, MI 49655.







