VFW Cherryland Post 2780 one of three beneficiaries for Patriot Game

The 2023 Patriot Game kicks off tonight Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. in Traverse City. Over the years, many organizations have benefitted from funding raised by the epic clash between the Traverse City West Titans and the Traverse City Central Trojans.

This year one of the beneficiaries with be the VFW Cherryland Post 2780 a veteran organization that provides support and services to military veterans and their families. We chat with Derek Braun about what the VFW does for the community and what it means to the organization being one of the beneficiaries this year. For more information on how you can support your local VFW visit the VFW Cherryland Post 2780 website.

TRAVERSE CITY – Patriot Game TC Central & TC West (910 Media Group)

The other beneficiaries for the 2023 Traverse City Patriot Game are Veterans for Peace Chapter 50 and the American Legion Post 35.