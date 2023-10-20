Traverse City Youth Football hosting celebration for young players Saturday

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Youth Football is having a celebration Saturday for their young players.

There will be jamboree football games the majority of the day for local Traverse City area kids at multiple schools in the region.

It’s organized by the non-profit Traverse City Youth Football, which is ran by parent volunteers to help kids prepare to play in the future.

Motivational speaker and former Detroit Lion Dion Butler will also be at the Traverse City West High School at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

“A final game for all the youth kids to celebrate and all their accomplishments and growth they’ve had throughout the season. We have almost 300 kids affiliated. We work with the three schools, Traverse City, West Traverse City, Central and Traverse City, Saint Francis,” Eddie Nickerson, a board member for Traverse City Youth Football, said.

Traverse City Youth Football is also raising money to purchase more equipment, a necessity for their growing program so they don’t have to turn away players. If you would like to donate, you can click here.

The jamboree games will have the following schedules:

Traverse City West High School will host games from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Butler will be speaking here at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Glen Lake will host games from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Elk Rapids will host games from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Central Lake will host games from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Suttons Bay will host games from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Scottville will host games from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Pine River will host games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hart will host games from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Any of the games that are playing at 8:30 p.m. will have the final game be played under the lights.