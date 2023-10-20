Traverse City voters to decide on 528-acre expansion to the Brown Bridge Quiet Area

TRAVERSE CITY — Local conservationists are hoping to expand the Brown Bridge Quiet Area, but first will need some help from Traverse City voters come November.

Proposals one and two on the ballot in Traverse City, if approved, would allow the Brown Bridge Trust Fund to expand the quiet area by 528 acres.

The Team Director of the Grand Traverse Conservation District, Steve Largent, said the proposals are a win-win for voters.

“It’s just going to make management of this property so much better. The city will have control of that property so they can determine what takes place on the property and what doesn’t,” Largent explained.

Proposal one would allow the Brown Bridge Trust Fund to make a purchase over $250,000. Proposal two, if passed by voters would allow them to purchase the additional acreage for $746,245.

The expansion would come at no cost to taxpayers as the project would be paid for by a state grant as well as oil and gas money after decades of pumping on the property.

“This oil and gas money came from beneath the property in the 70s. So, that has provided an unexpected and much-loved gift to the city and the city residents,” Largent admitted.

The extra acreage would expand the quiet area along its northern border towards the former Rotary Camp Greilick property and Spring Lake. The county would be able to ensure any development that goes in has to be compatible with the quiet area’s uses.

“The Rotary Camp Greilick property has trails on it that need to be opened up to the public use. It’s going to provide the public just a wonderful amenity and perfect addition to the quiet area,” Largent predicted.

And while Largent and the Grand Traverse Conservation District say they don’t want to tell people how to vote, they say voting yes on props one and two would make it easier to preserve the area’s natural resources.

“Brown Bridge is a very special place, it’s a gem, and it needs to be protected,” Largent said.