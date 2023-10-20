Speeding driver leads deputies on chase through Bellaire

BELLAIRE — A driver was arrested in Bellaire after the Sheriff’s Office says they led deputies on a car and foot chase.

Deputies got a call on Thursday about a driver going 43 mph in a 25 mph zone. They tried to pull the driver over, but the driver didn’t stop.

Deputies say the driver went between a house and garage, then back onto the street. They pulled over and took off on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was told to stop several times before they were finally taken into custody. Their name will be released after they are charged.