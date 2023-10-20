See how many you can get right on our 10-question weekly 9&10 News Quiz

Each week, we’ll bring you a quiz on the news, sports and features that were on 9&10 News in the past week. There are 10 questions - how many can you get right? We’ll post this on Facebook, so please share your score in the comments there! At the bottom of this page, you’ll find links to each of the stories mentioned in the quiz. Feel free to check them out after you take the quiz.

Take the 9&10 News quiz here or fill it out below:

LINKS TO STORIES MENTIONED IN THIS QUIZ

Central Michigan Volleyball head coach inspired by his daughter, helps create annual Autism Acceptance Game

Rite Aid announces which stores are closing - see the full Michigan list here

About 4,000 Detroit casino workers strike in latest labor strife in Michigan

Meet the Weather Watchers: Bob in Raber

‘The Hive’ in Luther is the only one of its kind in Michigan, made using SuperAdobe construction

Kaleva Norman Dickson Public Schools honors James Earl Jones and his mentor Donald Crouch with statues

Pit Spitters’ Holm named Northwoods League Executive of the Year

Michigan State Police troopers raises money for Boots for Kids with B.C. Pizza in Gaylord

Apple Pie Parfaits and Fall Fun at Myrtle and Maude’s

The Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City holds raffle for beautiful diamond ring

