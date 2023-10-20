Michigan versus Michigan State tailgate happening in downtown Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — A rivalry game this weekend is bring people together in Traverse City.

The Michigan State versus Michigan game is happening Saturday night, and a tailgate is being held downtown at the Rotary Square on the corner of Union and State Street.

There will be food trucks as well as drink stations set up for anyone in attendance.

Traverse City Central will also have a drumline there, along with outdoor games and fire pits.

“We love doing these. Everything that we do is a community event, so we just like to get everyone together. The game could go either way, but it’s a good way to be outside and still be able to watch Michigan Michigan State game and have some fun,” Abby Seitter, the Traverse City downtown experience coordinator, said.

Tailgating starts at 5 p.m. while the game starts at 7 p.m. There will be a screen set up in the park to watch the game.

For more information about the tailgate, click here.