Alpena man arrested for sex crimes against a child

Seth Gordon Webster (Derrick Carroll)

ALPENA COUNTY — Michigan State Police said Friday that an Alpena man has been charged with sex crimes against a victim under 13.

In September 2023, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post responded to a report of an alleged sexual assault at a residence in Alpena Township.

The trooper spoke to the parent and other family members concerning the assault that occurred earlier that day, troopers reported. The victim was then interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Northern Michigan.

The suspect, 19-year-old Seth Gordon Webster from Alpena, was interviewed by the investigating trooper and a report was turned over to the Alpena County Prosecutor’s Office. An arrest warrant was authorized on Oct. 16, and Webster was arrested on the 18th.

Webster was arraigned Thursday in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on one count of criminal sexual conduct second degree (victim under 13), one count of child accosting for immoral purposes, and one count of gross indecency between males.



