47 smaller cities in Michigan to receive funding to fix roads

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday announced that 47 villages and cities across the state with populations less than 10,000 will receive road funding grants totaling $8 million, awarded through the Community Service Infrastructure Fund (CSIF) Category B program.

Established by the state Legislature in 2018, the CSIF is administered by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and serves as a stop-gap program to help fund road projects in small communities. Successful projects were selected, in part, because they are paired with planned infrastructure work, coordinated with other road agencies, focused on extending the useful life of the road, and had limited funding sources for road improvements.

“These grants will help communities across Michigan fix local roads faster to save drivers time and money,” Whitmer said.

Grant awards range from $46,000 to $250,000 for road resurfacing, culvert replacement, pavement crack sealing, preventative maintenance and ancillary stormwater management measures. More details about the 2024 approved project grants and information about the CSIF Category B program are available online.

Here’s a list of the grants. They are listed by county/applicant/project-route/grant amount.

Allegan / City of Wayland / Church Street, Park Street, W. Elm Street, Mill Street / $250,000.00

Barry / Village of Middleville / High Street / $250,000.00

Benzie / Village of Elberta / Bye Street / $94,100.00

Benzie / City of Frankfort / Michigan Avenue, Beech Street, James Street, Parkview Lane / $232,000.00

Berrien / City of Benton Harbor / Jefferson Street / $192,950.00

Berrien / Village of Galien / Karen Drive and First Street / $46,700.00

Berrien / Village of Baroda / Pheasant Run / $100,000.00

Charlevoix / City of Boyne City / Vogel Street, Water Street, Main Street, Front Street, and Pleasant Street / $250,000.00

Eaton / City of Grand Ledge / W. River Street and Harrison Street / $250,000.00

Genesee / City of Swartz Creek / Winchester Woods Sub / $250,000.00

Genesee / City of Davison / E 3rd Street, E 4th Street, W Lexington Street / $246,500.00

Genesee / City of Davison / West 2nd Street and Aloha Street / $175,000.00

Genesee / City of Flushing / Mill Street and Clearview Drive / $250,000.00

Gratiot / Village of Breckenridge / Elm Street, Sixth Street, and First Street / $167,450.00

Houghton / City of Hancock / Minnesota Street / $237,412.00

Houghton / City of Hancock / North Street-Prospect Street / $142,386.50

Houghton / City of Houghton / West Lakeshore Drive / $161,000.00

Huron / Village of Elkton / West McKinley Street / $237,500.00

Ingham / City of Mason / Peachtree Place, McRoberts Street, Foxview, Middlebury, Steele Street / $250,000.00

Ingham / Village of Webberville / Highview Drive, Tech Drive, Mason Court / $170,000.00

Ingham / Village of Dansville / Union Street, Grove Street, Adams Street / $53,471.00

Ionia / City of Belding / Merrick Street / $151,250.00

Iosco / City of Tawas City / Harris Avenue, North Street, Townline Road, River Street, Tenth Avenue, Eleventh Avenue / $101,915.00

Iosco / City of Whittemore / Citywide / $150,000.00

Isabella / Village of Lake Isabella / Clubhouse Drive, Fairway Drive / $169,225.00

Jackson / Village of Concord / Allman Road / $59,709.00

Kalamazoo / City of Parchment / Haymac Drive, Island Avenue, and Link Lane / $62,729.00

Kent / Village of Caledonia / Glengarry Drive, N. Rodgers Court, Dobber Wenger Memorial Drive, Higley Street, Kaechele Street / $184,000.00

Lapeer / City of Imlay City / Blacks Corners Road / $249,311.00

Lenawee / Village of Clinton / Sunset Drive / $119,957.70

Livingston / Village of Fowlerville / Sharpe Road and Ann Street / $250,000.00

Macomb / Village of Romeo / East Washington Street, Dorsey Street, and East Lafayette Street / $250,000.00

Macomb / Village of Armada / First Street and Simons Street / $241,072.70

Manistee / City of Manistee / Lincoln Street / $250,000.00

Mecosta / Village of Barryton / Northern Avenue / $136,211.37

Missaukee / City of McBain / Cottage Grove Avenue and Roland Street / $167,550.00

Muskegon / City of Roosevelt Park / Eastland Road and Royal Oak / $232,055.00

Muskegon / City of Muskegon Heights / Baker Street and Park Street / $250,000.00

Newaygo / City of Newaygo / Croton Road / $67,710.00

Ontonagon / Village of Ontonagon / Michigan Street / $100,000.00

Osceola / Village of LeRoy / South Kent Street / $22,537.50

Shiawassee / City of Durand / Ann Arbor Street, Clinton Street, Lincoln Street and Monroe Street / $250,000.00

St. Clair / Village of Capac / Park Street / $100,000.00

St. Joseph / Village of Constantine / Florence Road, Industrial Drive, and Meyers Street / $250,000.00

Wayne / City of Ecorse / 8th Street, 10th Street, and 12th Street / $250,000.00

Wayne / City of Belleville / Harbour Pointe, Light Tower Drive, and Bay Pointe Drive / $175,000.00

Wayne / City of Highland Park / Stevens Street and Winona Street / $250,000.00



