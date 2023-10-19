Turning wood into art at Board and Brush

Board and Brush in Traverse City is the ultimate DIY wood sign and wood project shop.

The studio offers paint and sip workshops that can be a great bonding experience for friends, co-workers, teams, you name it!

Board and Brush also has trivia nights, ladies nights, guys nights, date nights, and so much more.

Advertisement

There will be two special events for the month of October including a Pumpkin Patch on the 21st, and a Hocus Pocus Trivia night on the 28th.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the studio getting all the details.