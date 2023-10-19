Top News: James Earl Jones gets statue in Manistee Co. - and more

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan. Click the link in the headline below to read the full story.

1. Kaleva Norman Dickson Public Schools honors James Earl Jones and his mentor Donald Crouch with statues

A new statue has been unveiled in Manistee County, honoring one of their most famous sons. The story behind the statue is tied to the actor who provided the voice of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” movies. A man who once didn’t have a voice at all. “The opportunities are endless, no matter where you come from,” says Superintendent of Kaleva Norman Dickson Public Schools, Jake Veith. The Arts and Culture Alliance of Manistee County took on the task to honor actor James Earl Jones and his teacher and mentor Donald Crouch.

2. Mason County schools seek security and auditorium finding for third time

Two multimillion dollar bonds supporting Mason County schools will again be on the ballot this November as officials hope to bolster security and build a new auditorium. Jeff Mount, superintendent of Mason County Central School District, has been getting the word out about the proposal to community members as the funding requests are considered for the third time in just two years. Mount said the two proposals were split to better reflect the wishes of voters after bundled proposals failed in May of 2022 and 2023. The proposals asked for $34 million in 2022 and $31 million in 2023.

3. Masked person attempts to rob a gas station, but the worker refuses to comply, Montcalm Co. sheriff says

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said that they are looking for a person wanted for attempted robbery. Around 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 18, deputies were sent to an attempted unarmed robbery at the Ago station on the corner of South Sheridan Road and Carson City Road in Fairplain Township. The investigation revealed that the suspect walked into the store and demanded money, deputies said.

4. Man killed in Grand Traverse Co. crash; 2 kids hurt

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that one person was killed and several children were injured in a two-vehicle crash. Around 1:10 p.m. Monday, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office - along with GT Metro Fire, Blair Township Fire and East Bay Ambulance - responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Garfield Road and Potter Road. Deputies said the initial investigation found a northbound vehicle driven by a 46-year-old Traverse City man was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 35-year-old female who had two children in the vehicle. Their ages are 10 and 6, deputies said.

5. People in Traverse City pray for peace in Israel, Gaza

Tuesday marked the 10th day of the Israel-Hamas War, and people in Traverse City gathered at the Open Space to pray for the innocent victims and for peace in the region. Tuesday’s prayer gathering was led by Rabbi Laibel Shemtov of the Chabad Jewish Community Center in Traverse City. The gathering also featured a speech from Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis.

6. Traverse City makes changes to zoning ordinances to address housing concerns

It’s a controversial issue for many people in Traverse City but city commissioners passed changes to the zoning ordinances Monday night. The changes will allow for more accessory dwelling units or ADU’s within the city limits. ADUs are small apartments built into and around existing homes. Traverse City planning director Shawn Winter said there is a housing shortage in Traverse City, like many tourist destinations in Northern Michigan.

7. ‘The Hive’ in Luther is the only one of its kind in Michigan, made using SuperAdobe construction

You may have heard about “The Hive” from the raging social media post that took off a few months ago. But in case you haven’t, this incredible environmentally friendly home is new to Luther. “I had kind of put it on the back burner because we are getting older. This was very labor intensive,” said Pam Westra who owns “The Hive.”

8. 72-year-old seriously hurt in crash involving semi truck in Cheboygan Co.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a woman was seriously hurt in a crash in Munro Township on Oct. 16 around 1 p.m. The woman, a 72-year-old from Cheboygan, was driving a 2017 Buick Envision west on Levering Road when she began to make a left turn onto Heilman Road, deputies said. The Buick was then hit by an eastbound semi truck that was pulling an asphalt trailer, deputies said. Deputies said the collision forced both vehicles off the roadway onto the north side of Levering Road, several hundred feet east of the intersection.

9. Historic Octagonal Building in Cadillac moves to new location at the end of October

The huge task of getting the Octagonal Building at the Cadillac Fairgrounds ready for the trip to its new home is almost complete. It’s a project three years in the making, but over the last few weeks volunteers have been hard at work preparing the building for the move. The last steps will be bringing down the walls and taking the top off the cupala for easier transportation. The building’s new home is at Vets Serving Vets Park in Cadillac, with the big move scheduled for Oct. 31.

10. 2 killed when house explodes in suspected gas leak incident, Crawford Co. sheriff says

A house exploded Saturday and killed its occupants, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Crawford County Sheriff Ryan A. Swope said that on Oct. 14 at 4:11 p.m., deputies and other first responders were sent to a residence on Fruit Farm Road in Lovells Township that had reportedly collapsed. After arriving on scene, first responders quickly realized that the house had not collapsed, but had exploded.











