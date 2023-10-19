Northern Michigan first responders receive EV emergency training

PETOSKEY — With more and more electric vehicles on the road, first responders in Northern Michigan are training to keep up with the changing times.

First responders from Charlevoix, Cheboygan and Emmet counties gathered at Dave Kring Chevrolet in Petoskey to learn ways to safely respond to electric vehicles. Kring said he started the training program several years ago and has adapted the training as the industry has grown.

“We don’t want anyone to get hurt, especially our first responders. We don’t want them walking up to an electric car and getting electrocuted. So, we want to show them what they’ve got to deal with,” Kring said.

General Motors Public Engagement Safety Lead Mitch Petterson said electric cars are becoming more prevalent as more manufacturers have begun producing them.

“Every manufacturer is putting [EV’s] out there. It’s going to continue to grow. So, for first responders or anybody that’s out there you’ll see more and more electric vehicles,” Petterson said.

It takes anywhere between 40,000 and 50,000 gallons of water to put out an EV fire. The water used to put out the fire has to be contained or it could become a hazmat issue.

While not many fire departments in Northern Michigan have had to deal with EV emergencies, the Fire Chief of Resort Bear Creek Township, Al Welsheimer, said they want to be proactive.

“We all kind of work together, so [the goal is] we’re all on the same page because none of us have really experienced this,” Welsheimer said. “Law enforcement to EMS to firefighters are all going to come across this and we have to be prepared.”

They say whether you’re a first responder or just drive an EV to never touch any of the orange wires inside the car as it could lead to electrocution.

Organizers of Wednesday’s training are hoping it will help first responders stay safe, and in turn keep Northern Michigan communities safer.

“They’re volunteering their time in the evening to help us. So, we want to just help them out. Where do we go from here? Where does the industry go? We’ll just try to adapt as we go,” Kring said.



