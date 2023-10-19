Mt. Pleasant man gets 30 years in prison for sexual abuse on Isabella Reservation

BAY CITY - A 39-year-old resident of Mt. Pleasant was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison on charges of aggravated sexual abuse, announced U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

Jason Morris Pego was sentenced by United States District Judge Thomas L. Ludington. He pleaded guilty to the charges on June 28, 2023.

According to court records, in 2016 or 2017, Pego engaged in sexual acts with a 7-year-old child that was in his care. Pego took photographs of the victim during his sexual assaults and kept them on his cellphone. Pego also threatened the victim and the victim’s sibling that he would hurt them and their family if they told anyone about the assaults. The crimes occurred on the Isabella Reservation in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

“The deplorable acts committed by this defendant justify the 30-year sentence imposed in this case,” stated U.S. Attorney Ison. “My office is dedicated to protecting our tribal communities from sexual violence, especially our children, and ensuring that the perpetrators of these horrific crimes are held accountable.”

“Protecting children from dangerous predators is a top priority for our office,” said Cheyvoryea Gibson, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. “While the harm Mr. Pego is alleged to have inflicted cannot be undone, our hope is that the sentencing brings a sense of justice to the victim and their family. "

The case was investigated by the Saginaw Chippewa Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Roy Kranz.

The FBI investigates the most serious crimes in Indian Country, including child sexual and physical abuse, and requests the help of the public by reporting these violations to 1-800-CALLFBI (1-800-225-5324) or submitting tips online to http://tips.fbi.gov.