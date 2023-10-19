Meet the Candidates: Traverse City Mayor

TC Mayoral Candidates Candidates for Traverse City Mayor, L-R: Amy Shamroe, Tom Mair.

Two candidates are drawing distinctions between each other in the race to become mayor of Traverse City. Tom Mair and Amy Shamroe are facing off in a race where housing, municipal tumult and cost of living have taken center stage.

Mair is a former Grand Traverse County Commissioner, while Shamroe is a current City Commission member and Mayor Pro Tem.

Current mayor Richard Lewis said he would not seek another term following his election in 2021.

Advertisement

The two are competing for a two-year term and will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. Voters can find more information about their local elections from the Michigan Secretary of State.

Candidates were asked the same set of questions by 9&10 News – their responses are included alphabetically by last name. Responses were reproduced as provided with light editing for spelling and grammar. Respondents were given several days to prepare their responses and asked to limit answers to each question to 75 words.

What is your personal background? (education, current occupation/position, history in Traverse City, any other information you’d like to note.)

Tom Mair: I am married to Susan Odgers and we moved to TC in 1987. My university education was Business Admin/Marketing. I started my first business when I was 19 and was elected to the Grand Traverse County Commission in 2016.

Amy Shamroe: I was born and raised in Traverse City. I graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in International Relations and have been working in books and publishing since (including working at Horizon and Brilliant). Currently, I am the Award Director of six international book awards and host a book related podcast. In addition to serving on the City Commission, I serve on the Friends of the Library board and AAUW of Traverse City board.

Advertisement

Broadly, why are you running for this position and what makes you the best candidate for it?

Tom Mair: One person can make a difference in TC. I am opposite my opponent on top issues. I’m running to save Traverse City from irreversible changes due to a City Gov that ignores the opinion of the residents. The opinion of residents is foremost since it is their property taxes that fund the city. The City can benefit from my experience as a County Commissioner. I have followed all major issues of the City & County since 2001.

Amy Shamroe: After eight years on the City Commission (six as Mayor Pro Tem), it is the right time for me to run for mayor. We have seen a lot of changes in recent years, but I have been proud to offer consistent leadership through them all. As we move into this next chapter for Traverse City we need someone to lead and bridge the communication gap between City and citizens.

In general, do you feel the current commission has represented the will of Traverse City residents?

Tom Mair: NO – the Planning Commission, Planning Department and City Commission are not in alignment with residents.

Amy Shamroe: Yes. The current Commission has done a lot to move the City towards more environmentally responsible policies, focus on the housing crisis, and a better understanding of the City’s staffing/retirement issues. Some might read this with zoning in mind, but the Commission has done its job there as well. We had several public meetings with input from all sides – that is the process. We do not avoid questions where there is not 100% agreement.

Advertisement

What will you do to ensure the city government is stable and assure voters of that, given recent tumult with the city manager position?

Tom Mair: First, it would be nice to know what happened to Marty Colburn. Second, the City needs to be more transparent. I have already reached out to new City Manager.

Amy Shamroe: The City Manager and the City came to a separation agreement. The work of the City moved on with the Interim City Manager, which included a needed outside perspective like pointing out the looming retirement crisis. I look forward to the new leadership perspective Liz Vogel will bring to the City when she steps into the role full time in the new year and takes on the challenges Traverse City faces in the coming years.

What do you think Traverse City can do to increase the accessibility of affordable housing?

Tom Mair: I encourage residents to attend the Housing Summit Oct 25-27. The City needs a novel approach. I have attended the Housing Summit for several years and one plan sticks out – to acquire land (perhaps with a building) at zero cost for 99 years (a donation of sorts) and then take the cost of building or remodeling and use that cost basis to price housing at $850 per month, which is a good level of affordability.

Amy Shamroe: Traverse City can do a lot of little things to increase affordable/workforce housing stock in the region. The new PILOT policy we just passed is very exciting. The Payment In Lieu of Tax tool is one of the few we have locally to help incentivize affordable and workforce housing. There are also a couple more options we can explore with the help of partners like Housing North and TraverseCONNECT as we move forward.

Advertisement

What is your stance on altering Traverse City’s zoning policies?

Tom Mair: NO. I would encourage leaders and residents to look at each proposed change individually. No changes to residential zoning at this time – put a focus on enforcing current rules on non-compliant short-term rentals.

Amy Shamroe: Examining zoning policies is a somewhat regular charge of the City Commission. There is a process in place that starts in the Planning Department, works through the Planning Commission (an advisory board to the City Commission), then comes to the City Commission for final approval. Zoning policies, like so many policies and ordinances, should be reviewed and even changed, as best practices change in planning as discipline.

Do you support the extension of TIF? If you do support the extension of TIF, are there any other revenue sources for the city you’d support? And if not, what do you propose to replace TIF funding

Tom Mair: NO. I have a copy of TIF97 and have read it. The agreement started in 1987 and it should expire in 2027. If the DDA part of the City believes we need it, then start with a new agreement that is up-to-date, not a 26 year old document. There are also monies to discover by bonding, grants, gifts and tax revenue.

Amy Shamroe: As a whole I do support TIF renewal if it includes revenue sharing with taxing jurisdictions. When I think of City taxpayers, I do not see how we can lose nearly half of TIF revenue – about $2 million – forever with no other plan in place to make up for all that money. TIF revenue is collected only from that district and spent only in that district – no burden on the neighborhoods.

What would you do to continue to bring tourists to Traverse City while also supporting full-time residents and ensuring their voices are heard?

Tom Mair: Encourage tourism. Tourists can vote with their dollars – perhaps the City should tax tourist housing.

Amy Shamroe: Tourism comes with living in such a beautiful place. I aim for a balance that tilts more towards the comfort of residents. Sometimes though, our hands are tied by laws in Lansing. When there are opportunities, like a current bill allowing local tax on hotels, I will advocate with the connections I have made in Lansing and around the state to fight for anything that gives our local residents more of a voice.

How do you think Traverse City can work to attract and retain talent of different ages and personal backgrounds?

Tom Mair: Housing availability is an issue in downtown, although office space could be converted to housing. Garfield Township has more & more housing to meet the need.

Amy Shamroe: We must have a mix of housing options so people can afford to live and move here. That will not all be in the City, but we can work with neighbors who were part of the Housing Task Force to identify what is being built and with Housing North to identify where we have shortages to identify gaps. People want to be here, we just have to work together to make it happen.

What is an issue in Traverse City that you feel is often overlooked and what would you do to help fix it?

Tom Mair: The City, DDA and County ignore critical infrastructure. One piece is that they ignore downtown water main, a circuit of pipe downtown that is in dire need of rehab. Ignoring the critical need goes back to 2018. If there is a fire on top stories of tall buildings, the water main may have consequences such as lack of pressure and if water is drawn quickly or in two locations or more the pipe may implode.

Amy Shamroe: The looming retirement crisis in the City is very serious. It might not seem as pressing as an issue like housing, but if we are not retaining talent and attracting workers, there will be a major issue. People sometimes take how great our staff is for granted. We can work through policy to address this issue so hopefully people do not experience a drop-off in service/quality because we lose good people without replacement.