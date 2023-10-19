Meet the Candidates: Traverse City City Commission

TCCC Candidates Candidates for Traverse City City Commission. Top row, L-R: Caroline Kennedy, Ken Funk, Jackie Anderson. Middle row, L-R: Mary Mills, Chris Minkin, Shea O-Brien. Bottom row, L-R: Merek Roman, Heather Shaw, Mitchell Treadwell. (Courtesy)

A crowded field of candidates are vying for three spots on the Traverse City City Commission in one of the most packed races in the region.

Nine candidates are running for four year seats on the Commission in a race where housing, municipal tumult and cost of living have taken center stage. The candidates will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. Voters can find more information about their local elections from the Michigan Secretary of State.

Candidates were asked the same set of questions by 9&10 News – their responses are included alphabetically by last name. The only incumbent running for reelection is Mitchell Treadwell, who has served since 2021.

Responses were reproduced as provided with light editing for spelling and grammar. Respondents were given several days to prepare their responses and asked to limit answers to each question to 75 words.

What is your personal background?

Jackie Anderson: I’m a retired businessperson and professor, with an MBA from Michigan State. I’ve lived in Traverse City for 23 years. Even before retirement, I volunteered as a SCORE small business advisor, and as a board member for Friends of Easling Pool, that saved our community swimming pool from the bulldozers. This year, I co-founded the Indian Woods Neighborhood Association. I’m a voracious reader, amateur gardener, and I bake a mean cherry pie.

Ken Funk: I have a bachelor’s degree from Adrian College, class of 2006. I am both a city resident and an employee of the City of Traverse City as a Firefighter/Paramedic for the last 10 years. I am married with 3 children.

Caroline Kennedy: I hold a Master’s degree in Public Administration, spent 35 years working on public policy for the Michigan State Senate, the Michigan Municipal League and directly in Elk Rapids and Boyne City. I attended NMC and received a scholarship to MSU. We were grateful to move back in time for our two youngest kids to attend TCAPS. They both attend NMC with one pursuing the 4-year Marine Technology degree, supported by Traverse Connect and others.

Mary Mills: I moved to Traverse City in 1973 to attend NMC and stayed to raise a family with my husband Tom. I completed my Clinical Pastoral Education at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services as part of obtaining a Master’s in Divinity degree from Loyola University of Chicago. Volunteering within the community has been an integral part of my life. I currently serve as a city resident representative on the Master Plan Leadership Team.

Chris Minkin: I’m originally from the western UP and moved to the area a little over ten years ago. I currently work as a Sr. Client Relationship and Project Manager for a large retirement plan company. I have a bachelor’s of science degree in Secondary Education Political Science and History from NMU, and a Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. I am a licensed attorney, investment advisor representative, Certified Retirement Counselor, and licensed insurance producer.

Shea O’Brien: I have lived, worked, and learned in Traverse City my entire life. I currently serve on the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, as Vice Chair for the Sara Hardy Farmers Market Advisory board and as the volunteer coordinator for the Traverse Height Community Garden. I am an NMC graduate and I have spent years advocating for policies and infrastructure to make all our lives better.

Merek Roman: Originally from Glen Arbor, MI, I hold a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and an M.S. in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins. I reside in the Slabtown neighborhood with my wife. Currently, I serve on the Board of Zoning Appeals and as VP of the Slabtown Neighborhood Association. Professionally, I work as an Energy Economist for the Federal Government.

Heather Shaw: I grew up on a cherry farm north of Acme -- a big chunk of which is now the Yuba Creek Natural Area. I wanted to be a writer, and lived across the US and Mexico, completing assignments for Rolling Stone, Philadelphia Inquirer, and USWeekly. In TC, I served as editor for ForeWord and Spirituality & Health magazines. Eight years ago, partners Doug Weaver, Anne Stanton, and I started Mission Point Press.

Mitchell Treadwell (I): I serve on the City Commission and Planning Commission and am Chair of the Master Plan Leadership Team, among other roles. After growing up in Traverse City, attending NMC and MSU, I worked for the DNR and currently wrangle salmon for American Canadian Fisheries.

Broadly, why are you running for this position and what makes you the best candidate for it?

Jackie Anderson: I fear our city government is sinking into chaos as an organization. Key positions are unfilled, we lack a strategic plan, there are transparency issues, and – as our interim city manager said – trust between government and its citizens is simply broken. I’m the best candidate to turn this around because of my proven success in leadership and teamwork, and my commitment to be sure that all voices are present at the table and respectfully heard.

Ken Funk: I am running to address the staffing crisis identified by the interim City Manager and to put focus on infrastructure replacement and development. As a City employee I see directly how and where tax dollars are spent – this perspective usually isn’t available to commissioners and it’s what sets me apart from other candidates.

Caroline Kennedy: My career is dedicated to excellence in public policy with 23 years focused specifically on Michigan cities. My experience on Michigan Senate Staff and as a lobbyist for the Michigan Municipal League—representing city interests--prepares me to help the City Commission tackle issues that are bigger than just our city. I also know what makes a city thrive, the complexities of tools like TIF, and what resources we need to be effective.

Mary Mills: I became interested in city government after attending a Planning Commission meeting in 2021. I have spoken at many commission meetings, attended open houses presented by the city, asked questions of the commissioners, and have become more involved by serving as a city resident representative on the Master Plan Leadership Team for the City of Traverse City. I addressed my concerns in an open, community-based way, and came up with some solutions.

Chris Minkin: I’ve had to watch many friends and acquaintances be pushed further outside of town or leave the area altogether due to high costs of housing and few long-term career opportunities. I was unsatisfied with the governing I was seeing, so I decided to get involved myself instead of just complaining on the sidelines. I believe I am the best candidate because I’m willing to make the biggest and most needed changes for our city.

Shea O’Brien: I want to bring a pragmatic approach to local government. I want to build on our successes and learn from our mistakes to make Traverse City the best place to live for anyone wishing to do so.

Merek Roman: My campaign centers on finding sustainable solutions for our city. As someone planning to start a family and deeply rooted in Northern Michigan values, I actively engage in discussions about our city’s future. Having personally connected with over 2,000 residents during this campaign, I believe my background, values, and passion make me the ideal City Commission candidate.

Heather Shaw: I served on the Planning Commission for nearly 6 years and found the work exciting and challenging. The range of topics under discussion at the Planning level far exceeded my expectations, and we debated everything from marijuana to vacation rentals to street design to the capital improvement plan. I feel that Planning is an excellent introduction to both the visionary and the nitty-gritty of City government, and urge interested residents to apply for City boards.

Mitchell Treadwell (I): I’m running to help Traverse City go through the transitions of a new City Manager and other high-level staff positions, completing our Master Plan rewrite, building a new Senior Center and FishPass, and completing overdue road projects and other infrastructure work.

In general, do you feel the current commission has represented the will of Traverse City residents?

Jackie Anderson: No. Consider the story of zoning in TC. When residents are surveyed, they ask to preserve quiet neighborhoods, tree-lined streets, and walkability of the city. Yet the Planning Department rewrites residential zoning to eliminate single-family neighborhoods entirely, reduce lot sizes, endanger environment and infrastructure with more density, and remove neighbors’ rights to notification or appeal. Despite hundreds of public comments, City Commission is poised to approve it all. Is that the will of residents?

Ken Funk: Yes, the current commission wasn’t elected by accident. The decisions they are making and have made reflect the general consensus of the residents. There will always be disagreement on issues but overall the commission is elected by and works for the residents of our city.

Caroline Kennedy: In general, I believe that. When the pendulum swings, we need to readjust, which I see happening. Residents have been vocal lately, which means they’re not satisfied. The City Commission is responding by digging deeper. It is important to remember we have a representative democracy; we elect people to exercise their knowledge on our behalf. Please select candidates with experience in the city arena to find contemplative solutions, not those who incite divisiveness.

Mary Mills: Residents should be represented by elected officials who really listen. The planning commission and City Commission have claimed they’ve engaged in dialogue with the city residents, but it was a monologue rather than a dialogue. In fact, there was defensiveness by both planning commissioners and City Commissioners, during discussion at open meetings. I was concerned by what I witnessed and questioned why the voices of the citizens were not being listened to.

Chris Minkin: Not really. I think they recognize the major issues our area faces, but are unwilling to make the needed changes to solve them. I think they get caught up doing things the way they’ve always been done, or how other places do things. We live in one of the most desirable places to live in Michigan; our leaders can be a bit more picky in terms of how we choose to develop our community.

Shea O’Brien: I believe the commission’s job is to weigh all positions and think long-term. Weighing the costs on us today versus the benefits to us tomorrow is how I like to think. This can often seem like the Commission isn’t listening to current residents but they always have to weigh both sides of the discussion and think about the Traverse City of tomorrow as well as today.

Merek Roman: The current commission’s representation has been a mixed bag. If we prioritized public safety and addressed issues like “The Pines” as we have with the new zoning ordinances, we’d have solutions in place.

Heather Shaw: Over the last year or so, city government seems to have lost the pulse of its residents. The residential zoning package has been incredibly controversial, with very little community support. Nonetheless, the City Commission seems poised to pass the package on Monday, 17 October. The extension of TIF97 for another 30 years is another very controversial topic that is largely supported by the current commission.

Mitchell Treadwell (I): The current City Commission has strived to represent City residents and balance that with new ideas from other communities and professionals, as well as the capabilities of staff and other practical limitations. However, I feel that young people and those who work in our restaurant, retail, and other service-sector economy aren’t always well-represented compared to residents who are older, wealthier, and have more free time.

What will you do to ensure the city government is stable and assure voters of that, given recent tumult with the city manager position?

Jackie Anderson: Sometimes we attempt too much change. City leaders jump from one shiny object to the next, while the most important and difficult decisions are neglected. How many Commission objectives are carried over for years and don’t align with how taxes and staff time are actually spent? Lack of focus leads directly to an unstable work environment. I will advocate for strategic planning, accountability, and better decision-making, all to rebuild stability and trust in leadership.

Ken Funk: Transparency is an important part of ensuring confidence in our elected leaders but Communication is just as important. Helping to understand the Why behind decisions is important and in instances like with the previous city manager, communication is important in explaining what led up to a departure from a key city role that had also just received a pay increase related to performance.

Caroline Kennedy: I will ensure a budget aligned with priorities including staff capacity and staff succession so our city manager has what she needs to succeed. Additionally, I will focus on a back-to-basics budget—funding infrastructure needs and pension liability, creating a multi-year budget aligned with the capital improvement plan. A new city manager needs city commissioners with knowledge and insight to support these efforts and to identify resources for other pending issues.

Mary Mills: My campaign stresses the necessity of city government being open and transparent and I believe we need all voices for good decisions. The mission statement of the city commission states: …to guide the preservation and development of the City’s infrastructure, services, and planning based on extensive participation by its citizens... I believe once we follow this, we will become more proactive rather than reactive in our decision making.

Chris Minkin: Our current commission has created distrust and instability by choosing to give a massive golden parachute to the former City Manager, put in a clause that ensures no one involved can speak about it, complain that they’re not happy with it, and then still vote to go ahead with it. I propose increased mandatory disclosures of all elected and appointed officials, as well as all City board members.

Shea O’Brien: There will need to be a period of trust-building between the incoming City Manager and incoming Commission. I plan to come in with a mindset of trusting staff to do their jobs but willing to constructively criticize when necessary. I’m not the expert, merely a resident meant to bring a keen eye to agenda items and to ask questions of staff to better enlighten us all.

Merek Roman: While campaigning door-to-door I have assured residents of our city’s stability by highlighting the six-year Capital Improvement Plan developed by our city staff. Even with a new City Manager, we have a forward-thinking plan in place.

Heather Shaw: Transparency, transparency, transparency. City commissions must listen, debate, seek consensus, and then support their votes in public. They must publicly address the concerns raised by residents, whether those concerns arrive by email or in public comment. With 30% of current staff due to retire in the next 5 years, the more the City listens and shares its process and decisions publicly, the more support it will receive from the community.

Mitchell Treadwell (I): As an incumbent City Commissioner, I’ve been part of the City Manager search process from the beginning. Since the interviews, I’ve talked with Liz Vogel as well as key City staff, local partners, and our Interim City Manager to ensure the transition goes well. My relationships with staff members and community leaders can help the new City Manager get up to speed and provide stability through the process.

What do you think Traverse City can do to increase the accessibility of affordable housing?

Jackie Anderson: Asking profit-driven developers to build affordable housing is like trying to get orange juice from a toaster. It’s not going to happen. So, I support working with nonprofit housing specialists like HomeStretch, and adequately funding our Housing Commission. The right place for affordable housing is near our commercial corridors, with easy access to shopping and public transit. Remember, affordable housing is a regional issue that the City cannot fix alone – we need regional partners.

Ken Funk: At the local/city level, we can continue to use tools like PILOT’s to create rent subsidized housing, using zoning in areas that can be improved upon to increase housing availability while maintaining historical neighborhood character, and working with our neighboring townships for housing opportunities and improved transportation systems.

Caroline Kennedy: We should pursue a tourism bed tax dedicated to a housing fund and review a cap on short-term rentals in commercial zones. We are already working with our new PILOT tool. The County/townships/city need to fund a position at Housing North, as other counties have. We need to partner with our land bank on community land trust and deed restriction programs to preserve modest homes from gentrification and level the playing field for conventional mortgages.

Mary Mills: Affordable housing must be a dedicated plan and partnering with organizations like Woda Cooper and HomeStretch, make it a reality. We need to address the abundance of STRs which has reduced our housing opportunities. I also believe we need to actively partner with our surrounding townships where an extensive amount of new construction is occurring. Improving our transportation system will help alleviate the concerns of living outside the city limits.

Chris Minkin: The best thing the city can do is to eliminate or highly restrict short-term rentals. We have limited room to grow and every STR that exists is one less permanent housing unit for people who actually want to live and be part of our community. Eliminating STRs would create more housing and long-term rental stock within the next year or two than anything else the commission has done over the past ten years.

Shea O’Brien: The Commission’s role in addressing the housing gap is to pass the zoning amendments to allow incremental infill, continue the use of PILOTS to build affordable units, and encourage the use of Brownfield dollars to build more housing. I am always open to any creative idea that staff may bring to allow for more housing in the city limits.

Merek Roman: Understanding the macro-economic dimensions of this issue is vital. Recent CPI reports highlight that shelter costs are a primary driver of inflation. While new developments are emerging just outside our city, we must think regionally. I’m convinced that effective transportation is key to affordable housing. If we aim for a sustainable city with fewer cars and reduced expenses—both for the city in subsidies and for families in car ownership—we must embrace this perspective.

Heather Shaw: I feel we need to be looking at our commercial corridors, where housing, BATA, and shopping needs can align. New State programs and grants can help developer costs. But this kind of housing is apartments. Adding more single-family homes with yards is difficult as neighborhoods are already very built-out, with few vacant lots. We need to work with the County to plan for increased township population and how to provide, and encourage, public transportation.

Mitchell Treadwell (I): Traverse City can continue to partner with developers (both for-profit and non-profit) to create new housing, particularly apartments in varying sizes in parts of the City that are well-suited for them. Our new PILOT ordinance allows greater use of this tool to set aside units in these new developments specifically to be affordable for lower-income residents.

What is your stance on altering Traverse City’s zoning policies?

Jackie Anderson: Beyond ignoring the will of residents, and putting our infrastructure, environment and neighborhoods at risk, the zoning changes are simply not ready to become law. Even the City Tax Assessor has not been consulted about implementing these changes, like how to tax two principal dwellings on a single lot. After months of debate, the new zoning is still loaded with unanswered questions, and should go back to the Planning Department for more complete analysis.

Ken Funk: I’m disappointed in the process and how it was performed. Most of the amendments are good with a lot of merit and potential to improve housing options and availability but a lot of possible unknowns and concerns weren’t considered from the prospective of public scrutiny until now. We need more housing and zoning changes are a great local mechanism for accomplishing this.

Caroline Kennedy: I have spoken at city commission meetings many times that our neighborhoods have a Hierarchy of Needs that must be addressed first. My neighborhood needs stormwater infrastructure. The city needs design standards. Residents are cynical about these needs going unmet and would welcome more neighbors if they felt secure that modest infill efforts would blend with or enhance our existing neighborhoods.

Mary Mills: The planning commission advocated creating density in neighborhoods without any safeguards to protect the integrity of neighborhoods. Impervious surfaces will increase by 9% not 5% as lot sizes are reduced. Environmentally this means less green space, mature trees removed, increased flooding, and an increase in carbon emissions from the increase in vehicles. We need a city commission that will preserve our neighborhoods, protect our environment, and promote reasonable growth.

Chris Minkin: They probably need to be changed to be a bit more flexible. I think allowing more ADUs and certain parcels to be split would be good. I would be open to slightly increasing building heights IF zoning and regulations were changed to prevent STRs and luxury condos. Packing residential neighborhoods would probably destroy the character of our city – but downtown has plenty of room for apartment buildings that could house long-term residents.

Shea O’Brien: Considering that the proposed amendments won’t have an impact on our housing stock for nearly a decade, this is a good example of the long-term thinking that I support. I’m also in favor of these amendments to promote economic diversity. If we don’t adapt, we risk becoming an exclusive enclave for the wealthy and stalling community growth.

Merek Roman: Before we consider changes to our zoning ordinances, updating our Master Plan is essential. The community deserves a commission that truly listens and values their feedback, rather than one where extensive public comments appear overlooked. Current survey results show a spectrum of views. While some are in sync with our existing zoning ordinances, others differ. As we develop a document that will shape our future, it’s vital to base our policies on up-to-date data.

Heather Shaw: The amendments are full of good ideas, but that’s all. What the City Commission has is boilerplate zoning, completely lacking in any fine-tuning relevant to our geography, our economy, or our demographic. There are so many places where this could go terribly wrong – for one, we lose the attainable housing we have now to equity investment. The TIF District is not a reasonable place to add housing because of unlimited STRs and high property values.

Mitchell Treadwell (I): We have a Planning Commission to guide zoning in the City based on best practices, staff insight, and seeing what has worked elsewhere. The changes to residential zoning reflect existing aspects of our neighborhood character (including duplex, small apartments, and ADUs in our historic neighborhoods), and provide an opportunity for underutilized land to be developed for lower-cost housing.

Do you support the extension of TIF? If you do support the extension of TIF, are there any other revenue sources for the city you’d support? And if not, what do you propose to replace TIF funding?

Jackie Anderson: TIF 97 is only one part of DDA funding. This year, they also expect $841,000 from Old Town TIF, and $2.5 million from parking fees. DDA is a government within a government: it gets almost one-third as much taxes as the entire city and spends it on just a few fortunate blocks. I want spending that’s fair to all residents and businesses. Let’s set priorities city-wide, consider smaller-scale or shorter-term TIF taxes, and ask voters to weigh in.

Ken Funk: Yes, I do support the extension of TIF. TIF is a very effective tool that forces consumers of the City’s services that normally would contribute to infrastructure in the downtown area to pay their fare share. This allows city residents to NOT be forced with the financial burden of paying for these improvements ourselves. TIF forces government and businesses to pay for public improvements, not residents.

Caroline Kennedy: The DDA board is addressing resident concerns with a new TIF plan, and I support this path. We have time to learn with an open mind. Residents already pay too much for regional issues like homelessness, without regional assistance. Without some form of TIF, residents will bear more of the infrastructure costs, and could end up looking at a resident/non-resident income tax or a millage. Our community has time to reach consensus on this.

Mary Mills: The DDA has revitalized downtown. And although the original TIF could not extend beyond the 30 years without an amendment, a promise was made, and a promise should be kept. Recently the DDA unveiled Moving Downtown Forward TIF to extend and replace the current TIF 97. Put it to a vote of the people. If the MDF TIF is as good as the DDA says it is, the citizens will approve it.

Chris Minkin: I strongly oppose the extension of TIF as it currently stands. It was a promise for 30 years, not 60, and it’s time for downtown to start paying its fair share into the general fund. The city’s expenses keep going up each year – rank and file city staff are pushed further out of town, and our police department is severely understaffed because we can’t pay people to live and work here.

Shea O’Brien: I support the extension of TIF97 because it represents an intelligent, long-term investment in downtown, our community’s economic and cultural hub. It allows for regional contribution to our success and gives us a transparent, multi-year budget. It’s our blueprint for a thriving downtown - everyone chips in and we all benefit.

Merek Roman: I have reservations about the existing TIF structure. It’s essential to have a fair distribution of tax revenue with our county partners. A prime example is our new Senior Center, which deserves robust financial support to optimally serve our seniors. While I recognize the value of TIF and believe our city’s tax dollars have been used judiciously, an excessive concentration of funds can lead to wastage, which I find unacceptable.

Heather Shaw: The TIF97 has been incredibly successful as an urban renewal tool, but I am not convinced that the City needs another 30 years of downtown-focused tax financing. TC is being used as a lure by the State to draw new population to Michigan. I’d like Pure Michigan to become more of a vehicle for maintaining and growing resort town infrastructure and less of a marketing device.

Mitchell Treadwell (I): TIF is the best tool for funding infrastructure and other investments in downtown, the commercial heart of the whole Grand Traverse region. I’d also like to see taxes on hotels and STRs as a revenue source to address issues resulting from increased tourism, though that would require a change in state law.

What would you do to continue to bring tourists to Traverse City while also supporting full-time residents and ensuring their voices are heard?

Jackie Anderson: Today, every penny of local lodging tax goes to TC Tourism, whose spending has grown fast. Their ad budget was just $40,000 in 2006; that soared to $6.1 million by 2016. Sadly, our residents pay the price of extra infrastructure, public safety, traffic, and stress that comes with tourism. We should lobby for an equitable split of lodging tax between local government and TC Tourism, before residents move beyond annoyance to outright anger.

Ken Funk: The commission has to actively seek public input and engage with the community to ensure that they are informed on what our residents really need and want. Unfortunately, the genie is out of the bottle and tourists aren’t going to stop coming and visiting, which isn’t bad but now we need to more than ever before engage with the community and the residents.

Caroline Kennedy: TC Tourism will continue marketing to tourists, but we need to take a breath. Our biggest economic issue is a lack of workers, like teachers, public safety officials and skilled nurses to meet the needs of residents--especially our aging demographic. Tourism will remain integral to our economy but we can put housing first with a bed tax dedicated to housing, review a short-term rental cap in commercial zones and use tools previously mentioned.

Mary Mills: Traverse City was named the most popular vacation spot in Michigan by Airbnb. Our reputation is well known based on the 6.9 million visits we receive each year per TC tourism. Although I’m in favor of advertising, there is a tendency to focus on tourism to the detriment of our businesses and residents. I appreciate the financial impact that tourism has brought to our region, but our local businesses and residents also need attention.

Chris Minkin: I think tourism levels are just fine, if not slightly higher than they need to be. I don’t want to go back to when downtown was a ghost town in winter, but there has to be some sweet spot between that and what we have now. Commissioners need to attend as many local residential neighborhood association meetings and hold other informal hearings to better connect directly with people who live and work here.

Shea O’Brien: Life in Traverse City is good but it can always be better. I think we should continue to invest in an active transportation network, and green spaces and make our corridors more than simple thoroughfares but thriving destinations. All of this will attract tourists but also benefit the lives of full-time residents.

Merek Roman: As a candidate focused on Economic Development, I believe in fostering strong ties with our chamber of commerce. This approach ensures a sustainable community culture, high-paying jobs, and families investing in our schools.

Heather Shaw: It seems to me, given the number of Great Places lists TC shows up these days, that tourism promotion is killing the sacred cow. The word is out and people will visit. Increasingly, they will also want to stay and live here because of our fresh water, cool temperatures, abundant parks and good schools. That’s what we must plan for. This is not just TC’s problem. We need to work with the surrounding townships.

Mitchell Treadwell (I): With the new Master Plan, and subsequent zoning changes, I hope that we can more clearly delineate parts of Traverse City that are well-suited to hotels and condos or other spots where tourists stay. Short-term rentals can then be more restricted in other parts of town, and future development in those areas can be guided to better suit full-time residents.

How do you think Traverse City can work to attract and retain talent of different ages and personal backgrounds?

Jackie Anderson: I’m watching the new Metropolitan Planning Organization, which tackles transportation planning, but could also become a model for regional cooperation on big issues like wages, housing, and childcare. Imagine if our entire region worked together to attract employers with higher-paying jobs, or to coordinate housing with public transit, or to lobby for expansion of TriShare for lower childcare costs? These could really move the needle on attracting and retaining working families and young professionals.

Ken Funk: Recruiting and Retainment of employees for the City has to be a top priority and I believe the number one goal of the next city commission cycle. A lot of people want to and would like to live in the Traverse City area but there is a chronic stagnation and suppression effort in regard to wages in this region. As long as potential employees can make more money other places Traverse City will continue to struggle finding its future workforce.

Caroline Kennedy: More efforts like the Blue Economy. We have always wanted to move beyond the service jobs and now we have viable partnerships with 20 Fathoms, NMC, Michigan Tech, Traverse Connect and others. These industries offer higher wages, making Traverse City affordable to professional families. These are families with kids to attend our schools and spouses to fill our other positions. Our own kids and grand-kids will be able to pursue these positions as well.

Mary Mills: While improving our transportation, offering competitive wages, providing workforce housing are all key components to attracting people to the area, people in general are also concerned with their quality of life. The character of the city makes a difference. Do we value our neighborhoods, our residents, our local businesses, and our environment? They look at how their quality of life will be better here rather than somewhere else.

Chris Minkin: We need to attract a more diverse group of businesses. Again, a certain level of tourism is good for the area but a lot of it is seasonal and unstable from year to year. Increasing public transportation and other non-automobile methods of getting around will make our area even more attractive. Keeping the cost of living down will help significantly, but that’s hard to do when businesses primarily depend on tourist traffic and price accordingly.

Shea O’Brien: As stated above. We can continue to invest in our active transportation network, and our green spaces and make our corridors thriving destinations. We can also continue to work on building housing in the city near our transportation networks and near where people work.

Merek Roman: As a native who ventured abroad for education and work, I’ve come to appreciate the significance of a strong local economy. A truly sustainable community isn’t just propped up by subsidies; it thrives on diverse opportunities and values that extend beyond just a drinking culture.

Heather Shaw: TC needs to get up to speed with national wage scales. I’m very interested in the Discover Blue Consortium sponsored by NMC, TCConnect, and others that plans to establish Grand Traverse as the global focal point for applied freshwater innovation. This project could lead to serious jobs, with serious wages. I’m also excited by the prospect of the Consortium working with the City on global solutions for stormwater management and water recycling.

Mitchell Treadwell (I): Traverse City can work to improve the variety of housing options available, particularly smaller units and those at lower price-points. We can continue to improve pedestrian, bike, and bus transportation so people can more easily get around without a car.

What is an issue in Traverse City that you feel is often overlooked and what would you do to help fix it?

Jackie Anderson: Traverse City leaders usually leave public transit up to BATA. But there’s also room for better transportation within the City limits. A park & ride system could serve commuters and ease demand for downtown parking. An electric trolley network could meet the needs of residents and visitors alike for convenient, eco-friendly travel around town in every season. More bus stops, better protected from weather, could increase use of all public transit options.

Ken Funk: Our biggest challenges as a City are: Workforce, Housing and Infrastructure. Currently we are placing a lot of focus on housing which is good but we need to share attention with infrastructure and the recently identified impending workforce shortage.

Caroline Kennedy: Again, the non-alignment of the budget with city priorities. The new city commission needs to learn what our very experienced interim manager has found here. We need to reset the budget to focus on basic services to our residents, including aging infrastructure and stormwater to protect our bays. This has been overlooked for many years and a focused budget can address the true priorities of our great city.

Mary Mills: Over 43% of our roads are in fair to poor condition. Our water treatment plant and wastewater treatment plants need upgrading. Residents experience flooding during heavy rains. Our infrastructure needs serious attention. We should be allocating funds and actively repairing and upgrading these systems. If we cannot maintain our current infrastructure with our current population, how are we going to maintain it when the numbers increase?

Chris Minkin: Increasing noise levels in town. Vehicles and trucks are going faster, whether it’s on the main road arteries or in neighborhood streets. Other municipalities have prohibited engine braking; that along with looking into lowering speed limits - particularly around residential areas - would lower noise levels, make our town safer for bikes and pedestrians, and overall increase the quality of life in our community.

Shea O’Brien: Without TIF dollars the completion of the boardwalk along the Boardman-Ottaway River will be prolonged. The river deserves to be highlighted not unlike the way the Boardman Lake is now. The residents of Traverse City deserve to have the boardwalk completed promptly and that only happens if we extend TIF97.

Merek Roman: “The Pines” and our broader homeless community were overlooked until recent actions. I’m eager to work with the City’s Human Rights Commission to develop sustainable solutions that prioritize public safety and provide essential resources.

Heather Shaw: Enforcement. We have a tree ordinance that is rarely enforced. Illegal short-term rentals fill our neighborhoods. Boats and trailers are parked for weeks, months, in alleys. More enforcement means more City staff. A work-around would be better communication between the City and residents, informing them of regulations and best practices.

Mitchell Treadwell (I): I feel Traverse City hasn’t done enough to protect our waterways that draw people to the region. We can do a better job of working to reduce pollution runoff and manage our stormwater, especially by partnering with the County Drain Commissioner to provide a larger funding source for improvements. The Riparian Buffer Ordinance would safeguard critical habitats along our lakes and streams for both wildlife and recreational enjoyment.