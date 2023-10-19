Meet Gus! The therapy dog at Traverse City West High School

Who let the dogs out at Traverse City West High School?! This year, the school welcomed a yellow lab named Gus to work as a therapy dog for students.

“Our principal, Mr. Esper, and the staff, and I recognize the need to get creative with the way that we’re helping support students in a number of different ways and their schools around the country that we’re using therapy dogs. And so, the research was out that therapy dogs can really help kids in a number of different ways,” said Gus’ owner and TC West Librarian, Genieve Minor. “So since I’ve been a teacher, we’ve seen cases of anxiety on the rise or kids having difficulties coming to school. And especially with attendance, there’s not a lot of effective research-based interventions for high school students. And so, looking to use a therapy dog like Gus to like help get kids to school, improve grades, maybe modify undesirable behaviors, or just to have like a fun, fun dog to, like start your day or end your day or check in at lunch time.”

Gus hangs out at the library a few times a week. After spending the morning with him and students, there was one common denominator; each student went to class with a smile on their face after seeing Gus.

“One of my coworkers said that you can just tell the days that Gus is here because she’s behind the circulation desk. And when Gus and I walk in and I see it, when I walk in the building of, like, the faces light up, Oh, Gus is here. And kids asked me. Staff asked me, ‘is Gus here today? Is Gus here today?’” said Minor.

Having Gus around will not only brighten student’s moods short term, but the hope is that he will also have a lasting positive impact on student’s overall school experience.

“I’m really excited about the possibilities and the connections that Gus can make with kids, especially regarding motivation and attendance. I think that’s so incredibly difficult. Some students just have things in their lives that just make school really hard, doing school and getting to school and doing well in school and if Gus can be that intervention that helps kids get over whatever hurdle they’re trying to overcome and help them get to school, we know that attendance is the number one factor in a student’s success in school. And so, if he can help get kids even in the door, I think that that can just have a positive influence in kids’ lives,” Minor said.

One thing is for sure, students are just as excited to have Gus at school as he is to spend the day with them.

“When I found out that we were going to be having a therapy dog here, I thought that was really exciting because I have two dogs at home and they’re both labs as well. And I just know that animals can be really therapeutic, and I think it’s a great way to, you know, if a student’s having a rough day, I think it’s a great way to, you know, maybe just have a way to have an intervention and just have a way of giving them a sense of calm,” said TC West Senior, Kendall Kaberle.

“He’s had a really good impact on students. I’ve talked to a few students, and they’ve said that he makes their days better, they just love being around him and playing with him. And you can tell when people come in and even just for like Kendall and I, he just brightens everyone’s day and you can just notice a difference in people’s moods,” said Ashley Beeler, TC West Senior.









