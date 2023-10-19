Good Day Northern Michigan, Thursday Oct. 19

The Exceptional Riders Program is a nonprofit that offers horseback riding lessons to those with special needs.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Aurora Lounge in Indian River, you will have the opportunity to support this amazing cause. Barbara Lanel, director and an instuctor with the program, is here to tell us all about it.

Good Day Northern Michigan - American Soldier

Friends of the Cadillac Library are excited to bring The American Soldier solo show to Northern Michigan.

Doug Taurel wrote acts in the play depicting 14 different soldiers from different times. It is a one-man dramatic production that reveals American soldiers’ struggles at war and explores the bravery of our veterans and their families after returning home. He joins us in the studio.