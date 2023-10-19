First responders to be honored at Mason County Central, Ludington football game Friday night

A big rivalry game between Mason County Central and Ludington will be happening Friday night, and during the game they will be honoring first responders.

Mason County Central will be hosting the game at their field starting at 7 p.m. First responders will take the field in between the first and second quarters where they will be honored for all their hard work.

The game brings in a large crowd from all over the country, so there is no better time for the event.

“There’ll be a great turnout of the public and there will be a great turnout of our first responders who quite honestly, they deserve the recognition, the men and women in law enforcement and fire and EMS, they every day they leave their families to put their lives on the line. So, it’s certainly nice to be recognized. And I know the first responders will greatly appreciate it, too,” Sheriff Kim Cole from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.

This will be the first time this event is happening and they hope to continue it going forward