Alpena woman goes ‘berserk’ and attacks man with a knife, according to MSP

Jaimie Lee Morey (Derrick Carroll)

ALPENA COUNTY — Michigan State Police on Thursday said an Alpena woman has been arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon.

On Oct. 15 around 5:05 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Alpena Post responded to a call of an alleged assault that took place at a residence on King Settlement Road in Wilson Township.

The troopers spoke with the victim, who told them that 36-year-old Jaimie Lee Morey from Alpena had attacked him with a knife. The victim had visible lacerations to his arms, hands, face, neck and knees, troopers said.

Advertisement

Troopers said the victim stated Morey went “berserk” and began throwing household items at the walls inside the home. She then retrieved a kitchen knife and began attacking him, troopers said.

A struggle ensued, and the victim was cut several times before breaking free and calling 911, troopers said.

Morey had a laceration on her leg and claimed the victim struck her and that she was defending herself, according to troopers. Morey was taken by EMS to a local hospital for treatment and then arrested and sent to the Alpena County Jail.

The victim drove himself to the hospital for treatment, troopers said.

Advertisement

Morey was arraigned on Oct. 17 in the 88th District Court in Alpena County on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon.



