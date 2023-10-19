2 arrested in Traverse City, accused of renting cars and leaving them in other counties

Two people have been arrested in Traverse City, accused renting cars and taking them far outside the area.

Traverse City Police say two vehicles were rented out through an app called Turo, a car service where you can rent out your personal vehicle.

Two neighbors in Garfield Township rented out their vehicles. Once the renters had the cars, police say they drove way outside the expected area.

Advertisement

One car, an Audi, was found in Gladwin. The other, a Jeep, was found in Genessee County.

The owners of the vehicles told police they had rented out their cars dozens of times without anything like this happening.

Both drivers were arrested and there was no damage to either vehicle. Police are still investigating.