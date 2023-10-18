The Brook of Houghton Lake Retirement Community holds open house for renovated wing

A Northern Michigan retirement community is celebrating the reopening of a wing that was destroyed by a fire more than a year ago.

The retirement facility was forced to find other places for residents to go during the rebuilding process. The fire happened back in June of 2022, destroying one of the two assisted living center wings of The Brook of Houghton Lake Retirement Community. Ten rooms in one of their assisted living center wings was destroyed by that fire but now the center is ready to welcome residents back.

The Brook’s Vice President of Marketing Kim Pappas said it was a very traumatic event for the people who live at The Brook. Luckily no one was injured.

“It’s very scary, You know, something so devastating. Family heirlooms were destroyed, memories and personal belongings. It’s really the fire is never a fun thing to go through. And it was really tough, really tough.

Pappas said they can’t thank the first responders and the community enough for the way everyone stepped up.

“We were very fortunate, our builder, our owners really took the bull by the horns and were proactive in placing our residents and rebuilding as quickly as we could,” said Pappas.

The residents displaced found other places to live in the facility or went home to their families. The rebuilding efforts became an attraction of their own as other residents checked in often to see the progress of the new wing.

“All of our residents go down there and check it out on a daily basis that helps them get out of their rooms and do their daily walk. They really enjoy the new part of the wing. So there must have been quite the excitement building knowing that it was going to open up today,” said Pappas.

Jay Jacobs, the Executive Director of Houghton Lake’s Chamber of Commerce, said it’s important to support such an important part of the community.

“I think it’s important for it to be located here, for local people to be around their family so that their family members don’t have to drive miles and miles to visit them. So they continue to have the association with their family members,” said Jacobs.

For 95-year-old Bill Papendick who lives at The Brook and is a World War Two vet, agrees that it’s a great place to be a part of.

“I love it. I love the people. And I love the food, mainly. The food is excellent. And the camaraderie is wonderful. It’s a good place to live,” said Papendick.

The Brook said they still don’t know what caused the fire. In addition to the ribbon cutting ceremony and the tours, there was a Red Accordian Band that played at the event.