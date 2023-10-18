Seth’s Ride: Cycling for Northern Michigan’s trail system

What the average person would think to be crazy, Seth Gernot took as a challenge for not only himself, but to also benefit the trail system in Northern Michigan. Seth cycled 300 miles of trails in 24 hours.

“For some reason that number, 300 just stuck with me. And I thought, yeah, that’s something that sounds challenging, possibly doable. That’s going to need a lot of help to get that done and to do it on a tandem bike. Sounds more difficult, but it’s actually I find a little bit more fun because you have someone right there that you can talk to you because you’re going to be doing the same thing for 24 hours,” Seth said.

You may be wondering why Seth took on such a strenuous challenge.

“What we did was we said, let’s do this big, crazy, inspiring event, very challenging physical and mental event. And this would inspire folks to raise money and to just raise the energy, because I look at the numbers there are millions of dollars that are generated by this Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail. There are millions of dollars each year that are generated by the park trail system around Traverse City and then up by Petoskey, by our office. We’ve studied and we realize it’s over $10 million that we generate in revenue per year, and that’s when trails that are not connected. So, once we connect those, it’s going to have a huge impact. Not only from the dollar wise, but from the smile wise,” said Gernot.

Seth’s challenge is raising awareness of the importance of the trail system and communities as a whole, as well as individual daily lives.

“We always say that our job is connecting Northern Michigan by trail, and we think that trails are a really wonderful community amenity. They provide a place to walk your dog, do your daily run. Little old ladies can go out and get exercise. And so we find that, yes, a lot of people come to Northern Michigan and ride our trails and it brings in money. But we also find from our surveys that about half the people that are out on the trails, even in peak summer, are locals out there taking advantage. So, we just feel like it’s a wonderful way to connect to all the small towns of northern Michigan, all our beautiful natural areas. It’s just another great way to get from place to place and feel connected to this beautiful land,” said Executive Director of Top of Michigan Trails Council, Brent Bowlin.

If you missed the ride this year. Don’t worry. The challenge is only getting bigger.

“I’m going to continue this. The challenge will change next year, but it will still be 300 miles. But I want to be more of a community aspect to it. It’s not really about me, it’s about the community. And I’d like to see folks from the community all along the trail system get together and do this more of a relay. So let’s take a group from Alpena, have them ride there for a section. Let’s take a group from Cheboygan, have them ride and really rally their local trail advocates to push for their trails and their and their local communities,” Gernot said.

You can donate to the trail system in Northern Michigan here.









