Retired diplomat Jack Segal speaks about President Biden’s visit to the Middle East

TRAVERSE CITY — With President Biden visiting the middle east, 9&10 News spoke to retired diplomat Jack Segal about the visit.

He said it’s unprecedented due to how insecure the region currently is. Segal believes his visit had main objectives, including re-ensuring Israel that our country will help support them.

He also said the goal is to constrain the Israelis from wide spread attacks and to deter Palestinians from getting other parties involved in the conflict.

“Real atrocities were were carried out in the area around Gaza over eight days ago now. But that does not give you Israel the right to just do whatever you want to do. You’ve got to play by the rule of law. You’ve got to stick to the proper behavior of a combatant. And that means not kill civilians first and foremost,” Segal said.

A meeting between President Biden, Palestinian authority and surrounding countries was set to take place, but was cancelled leaving the president only meeting with the Israelis.