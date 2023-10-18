People in Traverse City pray for peace in Israel, Gaza

TRAVERSE CITY — Tuesday marked the 10th day of the Israel-Hamas War, and people in Traverse City gathered at the Open Space to pray for the innocent victims and for peace in the region.

Tuesday’s prayer gathering was led by Rabbi Laibel Shemtov of the Chabad Jewish Community Center in Traverse City. The gathering also featured a speech from Traverse City Mayor Richard Lewis.

“Even if you’re not overly religious, we all say a prayer when things are just out of control. And in some way or another things just feel like they’re a little out of control right now,” Lewis stated.

The Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed around 1,300 Jews came during Shemini Atzeret, the most joyous day on the Jewish calendar and a day when Jews don’t use technology. Rabbi Shemtov said he didn’t find out about the attack until the following day.

“[People] that did have access to phones were telling us about it. We had very limited access which made it probably a little bit scarier because we didn’t know what was going on,” Rabbi Shemtov admitted.

The war has gone on to become the deadliest of the five Gaza Wars for both sides, with more than 4,000 dead.

Many protests have broken out in the U.S. with people showing support to both sides, something people at Tuesday’s prayer gathering were trying to avoid.

“There are people who don’t agree on different things, some of it’s political, some of it could be religious, it goes across the spectrum,” Lewis explained. “The only way you’re going to come to a right decision on this is you got to sit down and talk to one another.”

Despite an Israel ground invasion looming, people at Tuesday’s prayer gathering are hoping peace comes to the region soon.

“The only thing that we can do here in Traverse City is to add in on the acts of kindness to support and to be there for one another in a time of need,” Rabbi Shemtov said.







