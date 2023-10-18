One dead, one injured in Otsego Co. car crash

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office said that a 74-year-old Elmira man was killed while a 54-year-old Gaylord woman was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries after a car crash.

The sheriff’s office said that around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a crash that happened on the intersection of Hayes Tower Road and Van Tyle Road. Once deputies were on the scene they found that the Elmira man was killed in the crash. The Gaylord woman was taken to the nearest hospital for further medical treatment.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police.