No one injured in house fire in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY — Three fire departments responded to a house fire in Chippewa County Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. for a structure fire on 12 Mile Road between Ridge and Shunk Roads in Bruce Township, which is just south of Sault Ste. Marie.

A passerby noticed the smoke and called 911. The homeowner was not home when the fire started.

Bruce Township, Dafter and Sugar Island Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the fire.