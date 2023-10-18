Michigan State Police troopers raises money for Boots for Kids with B.C. Pizza in Gaylord

GAYLORD — Michigan State Police troopers got in the kitchen of B.C. Pizza in Gaylord for a good cause Wednesday.

MSP Gaylord Post is raising dough for their Boots for Kids fundraiser. This is part of the state trooper outreach partnership, a way for troopers to get involved in the public.

All proceeds raised on Wednesday are going toward buying winter clothes for kids in Otsego County. Last year MSP raised over $5,000 and clothed around 120 kids.

State troopers said it’s a fun way to be involved in their community.

“That’s why I got into law enforcement to be able to give back to my community, whether that’s, you know, patrolling and doing my trooper duties or along these lines as well. To be able to give back to the community that I’m trooping in is huge,” Taylor Jukanovich a Michigan State Trooper said.

And even if you missed the fundraiser Wednesday, you can still donate to the outreach partnership by clicking here.