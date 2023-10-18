Mason County schools seek security and auditorium finding for third time

Mason County Central Schools bond proposal back on the ballot Two Mason County Central school bond proposals will be on the ballot on Nov. 7.

SCOTTVILLE — Two multimillion dollar bonds supporting Mason County schools will again be on the ballot this November as officials hope to bolster security and build a new auditorium.

Jeff Mount, superintendent of Mason County Central School District, has been getting the word out about the proposal to community members as the funding requests are considered for the third time in just two years.

Mount said the two proposals were split to better reflect the wishes of voters after bundled proposals failed in May of 2022 and 2023. The proposals asked for $34 million in 2022 and $31 million in 2023.

Proposal One, which covers the safety and security portion of the school district’s ask, would bring in $17.9 million over 30 years if approved. Proposal Two, which would go towards the construction of the new auditorium, is requesting $16.1 million over 14 years. The bond would also install new instructional technology equipment for the high school and partially remodel the building.

The decision to break up the two areas of funding was made to accommodate those who feel the auditorium may not be a necessity in current economic conditions, while allowing those who support the addition to make their voices heard, Mount said.

“Let’s not make the decision for our voters — let’s let them make the decision,” he said. Mount was hopeful that both proposals would be approved by voters, but said he understood concerns from those who may see the auditorium as less of a necessity.

Voters with a home at a taxable value of $100,000 are already paying an extra $20 a month in taxes from the school district’s previous bond. If just Proposal One passes that will cost an extra $36.25 a month, while if just Proposal Two passes that will cost an extra $32.25 a month. If both proposals pass it will cost voters with a home at a taxable value of $100,000 an extra $40.50 a month. Mount held a community forum where he discussed the figures with voters.

Mount said he understood the proposals will likely draw varying levels of support from voters, given the contentious past of previous proposals.

“Maybe this isn’t the right timing — and if it’s not the right timing, then we’ll come back for an auditorium someday in the future,” Mount said. “But the reality is we can’t wait on the Proposal One side.”

Proposal One would bring “very, very much needed” security improvements to the Mason County Central High School building, Mount said. Some portions of the building haven’t been reinforced since its construction in 1959, he said.

MCCHS1 A damaged window at Mason County Central High School.





If passed, funding from Proposal One would allow the schools to receive new entrances. While the schools already have a single point of entry during the school day, Mount said the school would increase security by requiring approval from office staff before visitors would be allowed access to the rest of the building.

Mount said that security concerns had changed significantly since the school’s previous successful bond proposal, which passed in 2007 and drew in $16.9 million to build the district’s Upper Elementary School and provided renovations to most other school buildings. This proposal excluded the oldest part of the high school which are now a focus of Proposal One

Mount also discussed Proposal Two, which would construct a new auditorium that would be used by students and could host events for other community organizations. Between school and community use, the space would be used every day, Mount said.

Some voters shared their support for the proposals, saying they would both benefit the community beyond those with children or relatives attending MCC schools.

A buzzer at Mason County Central High School.

Kathy Papes, a retired educator and resident of Scottville, said she understood some voters’ opposition to the proposals — since most everyday costs like groceries and cart insurance are out of consumers’ control, some oppose any new spending when they get the chance. But Papes said the overall community benefits outweighed the negatives of increased taxes.

“I felt like it needed upgrades 10 years ago when my kids were there,” she said of the MCC High School. Papes also said she didn’t think the auditorium ask should be outright dismissed by voters.

“Kids that are in forensics work just as hard as the football team or the basketball team and I feel like they need a venue to show their talents,” she said, adding that having an additional community events space would benefit the broader area. Papes also said that increased school quality would likely raise property values in the area, framing the proposals as an investment in the community.

Marissa Mae, a teacher at MCC High School, said she and many other educators believe the proposed funding would provide a more enriching environment for students. Mae said she was frustrated that this proposal had to be considered for a third time, but was hopeful it would finally pass.

A section of damaged ceiling at Mason County Central High School.

“There are literally walls lined with glass in a high school where we know that, unfortunately, shootings happen now,” she said. “We were really shocked when there was a vote no last time.”

She said the splitting of the proposals would hopefully garner more support for Proposal One and allow voters to consider Proposal Two on its own.

The proposals will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. Voters can find more information about their local elections from the Michigan Secretary of State.

9&10 News reporter Zacharia Wheaton contributed to this report.