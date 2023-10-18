Masked person attempts to rob a gas station, but the worker refuses to comply, Montcalm Co. sheriff says

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday said that they are looking for a person wanted for attempted robbery.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Oct. 18, deputies were sent to an attempted unarmed robbery at the Ago station on the corner of South Sheridan Road and Carson City Road in Fairplain Township.

The investigation revealed that the suspect walked into the store and demanded money, deputies said.

The clerk did not comply with the suspect’s demand, deputies said, and the suspect fled the store.

The sheriff’s office K9 team was able to track the suspect for a short distance, but they lost the trail at a blacktop roadway.

Deputies said the suspect is about 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and had a deep voice. The suspect was wearing all dark clothing and a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective bureau at the Sheriff’s Office at 989-831-7590.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Montcalm Central Dispatch, the Greenville Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police.



