Historic Asylum Tours at The Village

What’s now known as The Village of Grand Traverse Commons, used to be the Traverse City State Hospital.

The Village has asylum tours that will take you through the old asylum which holds over 100 years of history.

The tours are offered year round during the day, night, and even private tours available.

During the tour you’ll be able to see male and female cottages, the underground steam tunnels, and more!

The former asylum has evolved to a thriving community that is the foundation of what makes The Village today.

