Get back to normal with the Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center

The Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center in Traverse City offers a wide array of services utilizing the most cutting edge techniques and equipment. From sports injuries to surgery, the amazingly talented team of medical professionals at Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center specialize in offerings personal care for every step in your healing journey.

And we were able to chat with Dr. Freeman, an athletic injury expert that specializes in getting you back on your feet after an injury. We explore Dr. Freeman’s extensive expertise, the latest techniques and equipment that he utilizes to help his patients during their recovery.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to see Dr. Freeman or any of the specialists at the clinic visit the Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center website.