Emma’s Closet of Michigan hosting coat drive at Baldwin Elementary

Kids in Baldwin will have a chance to get a winter coat Thursday at school. Emma’s Closet of Michigan is hosting a coat drive where about 300 brand new coats are being brought to Baldwin elementary school during school hours for all of the kids who attend there.

The event is made possible because of the generosity of community partners, including the Lake County Community Foundation, Sheriff Martin’s Charity Drive, and the Boys 2 Men mentoring organization.

Sheriff Martin from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Lake County is very generous, especially when it comes to the youth that live there.

“There’s a need here in Lake County, we do have a lot of families, a lot of children that may not always have the items that they need to stay warm or go to school. So, we have a lot of organizations here that are willing to provide any type of items, clothing, etc. to the children, because that’s what our first and foremost is what’s most important.,” said Martin.

This is the second year for the coat drive at Baldwin Elementary. Emma’s Closet of Michigan also held a shoe distribution event last month at the school.