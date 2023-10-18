Eat Local: Fall is apple season in Northern Michigan

Twice a month on “the four” we will be exploring Eat Local, a series created in partnership with MyNorth/Traverse Northern Michigan Magazine and Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities.

With the region’s best farmers, chefs and medical practitioners, we’ll explore local farms, highlight how food impacts wellness, celebrate what’s in season, find what’s affordable, and give meal ideas and easy prep pointers to make eating local not just inspiring, but also practical, accessible and delicious.

It’s apple season! Let’s take a look at a delicious Northern Michigan delicacy.