Traverse City’s City Commission Meeting: Saying goodbye to Mayor Richard Lewis, zoning changes for ADUs

It was a tense night at the Governmental Center in Traverse City Monday as city commissioners moved toward with zoning changes that will allow for a greater percentage of ADU’s, small apartments built into and around existing homes that are also known as “granny flats,” within city limits.

City commissioners went ahead with several zoning amendments Monday night, all recommended by the city planning commission.

Among the changes were the following:

In Zone R1A and R1B a parcel with a home can now have another built as long as the land is twice the minimum area for building. Before this change it would have required the lot to be split.

The minimum size for lots in Zone R1A and R1B have been reduced.

The annual cap of 15 has been removed for accessory dwelling units in the R2 District.

The property owner must live in either the main home or the accessory unit.

Nearly every clause was passed as written, with some having small amendments made. Public comment happened before the board made their decisions. Expecting that many of the amendments would carry, some community members said the board isn’t doing what the people want.

“The rift between the commission and city residents is so deep that it may take a decade to repair,” one Traverse City resident said. “You seem to be blinded by the fact that Traverse City has been inundated with predatory banking. You’re doing this in a lame duck session and there might be a big turnover in the commission.”

“My path to home ownership here in Traverse City was duplexes,” City Commissioner Mark Wilson said. “When I hear things like ‘why do the neighborhoods have to support this additional housing?’ My sons don’t want to live with their dad forever. They’re not just going to go from living in my house to buying a house. So it’s basically suggesting that they have to leave and then build some sort of life and come back and be treated like they’re first moving here.”

This city commission meeting was also the city’s last meeting with Richard Lewis as mayor. Lewis announced that he would not be running for re-election back in June.

Lewis first took over as Mayor in 2021. But before that he was elected into the city commission in 2015 and served until 2017. And before that he served as the Traverse City city manager for 17 years.

Starting off Monday’s meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe presented Lewis with a gift; a brick from the former senior center and a key to that building. She said that city staff chose it for Lewis due to his work in getting the old center replaced.

“This will be the last meeting this commission will have. I want to thank everyone, the staff, even the public that disagrees with us. I appreciate that you say, let’s be courteous, let’s work together,” Lewis said.

Commissioner Linda Koebert will also be leaving the board on Nov. 13.

On Nov. 7, Traverse City voters will be faced with a choice between two candidates for Mayor. The candidates are current Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and Tom Mair.







