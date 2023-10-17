“The Hive” in Luther is the only one of its kind in Michigan, made using SuperAdobe construction

You may have heard about “The Hive” from the raging social media post that took off a few months ago.

But in case you haven’t, this incredible environmentally friendly home is new to Luther.

“I had kind of put it on the back burner because we are getting older. This was very labor intensive,” says Westra.

It wasn’t until she learned that she was a winner of the Airbnb OMG! Fund. The $100 thousand that she won would help her fund her dreams.

“Oh, it’s pretty phenomenal, having the dream after all these years come to life,” says Westra.

From the ground up, Pam saw her dreams of a simpler, more sustainable, environmentally friendly place come to life.

“I saw some videos on this form of construction, which is called SuperAdobe Construction, and I thought it was just a really neat, environmentally friendly form of construction and we need a lot more housing, affordable housing, and it could be a very affordable type of housing for people. They can build it themselves. And so that started generating that portion of the idea of the structure and then being in the hotel business for eight years now with Tiny Digs Hotel in Portland, Oregon, and now Tiny Digs Lakeshore in Muskegon, Michigan,” says Westra.

And bag by bag, the architecture of “The Hive” was created.

“This was very labor intensive. Each one of these rows was a sandbag that was hand filled, hand mixed cement that got put in the bag. And then you bring the cement bucket by bucketful and put it in those sandbags and the dome and layer by layer, it went up all summer long, very, very labor intensive,” she says.

“These forms of houses are earthquake proof by the California standards of building codes that in 2015 it passed the building codes in California for earthquake proof. They’re fireproof, which, you know, we all have seen the horrendous tragedies that have happened from the fires around the nation the last few years. These are fireproof hurricane proof. We’ve seen that on our coasts. What devastation that is caused just because the round form of the structure and the stability of the cement makes it tornado and earthquake proof and fireproof and hurricane proof. So this will if it’s taken care of properly, this can be here hundreds of years from now,” she adds.

This phenomenal home has attracted people from all over Michigan, and one of those people was Martin Calkins, who was inspired by the project.

“I literally called, or I called Pam the night of that, she was going to learn if she won or not. And she ended up calling me back at midnight and telling me she won this through the Airbnb OMG! Fund,” says Calkins.

“I couldn’t go to sleep that night. And I was just so excited about it that I just told her. I said, hey, when we’re done with the tiny homes in Muskegon, I’d like to show up and help out,” says Calkins.

And now Martin is a piece of the history in the making.

“It’s the only one in Michigan that is permitted. And I was just super excited to be a part of it basically. And it’s, it’s history in the making right now,” says Calkins.

But this amazing home isn’t to have that experience staying at such a cool place it’s also going to be an educational experience where you can learn all about the honeybees and even see some of your own right here.

“Without the bees, humans will not survive. So not only are we bringing awareness to environmentally friendly ways to build things, but we are also bringing awareness to the bees. The honeybees are very important to our environment and our lives, and without them pollinating things, we as humans are pretty lost,” says Westra.

They hope to help attract and educate people from all over the world.