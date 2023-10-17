September Weather Recap

September 1st marked the first day of meteorological fall and the last few days of summer-like conditions. Northern Michigan usually sees high temperatures in the lower to upper 70s to start the month, these highs generally fall into the lower to upper 60s by the end of the month. Cloud cover tends to increase as well, while precipitation averages around 2-4 inches throughout the month.

September of 2023 was hot and dry across the board. The first week of September featured temperatures in the 80s, hitting the 90s for a few days. The reason was a persistent ridge of high pressure bringing the Great Plains highs in the triple digits. The middle of the month was cooler after a cold front moved through the area bringing highs in the 60s. That was not the end of the heat, with the end of the month seeing highs reach the 70s and 80s after another ridge of high pressure moved into the region.

Average Temperatures and Average Temperature Departures for September 2023





Many locations either tied or broke daily high-temperature records at the beginning of the month, with September 4th and 5th being some of the warmest days on record.

Traverse City - September 4th: 92 F (tied record from 1929), September 5th: 94 F (broke 93 F record from 1999)

Gaylord - September 4th: 94 F (broke 90 F record from 1999), September 5th: 92 F (broke 91 F record from 1999)

Sault Ste. Marie - September 5th: 88 F (tied record from 1948)

Alpena - September 4th: 94 F (tied record from 1929), September 5th: 92 F (broke 90 F record from 1922)





Precipitation was lacking for the month as well with persistent high pressure leading to a mostly dry pattern. This allowed many locations to see some of the direst conditions for September that they have experienced on record, Alpena saw its 4th driest September on record with only 0.82″ of rainfall recorded. Sault Saint Marie saw its 3rd driest September on record with only 0.95″ of rainfall recorded. Many locations received their share of rainfall through occasional highly localized showers and storms. The dry skies resulted in the Drought Monitor expanding the Abnormally Dry conditions over parts of the L.P. Since then, conditions have gotten worse and the Moderate Drought was expanded once again around US-10.

Average Precipitation and Average Precipitation Departure for September 2023





It is worth noting that Traverse City is the only location to experience above-normal precipitation for the month. This is due to the cold front that moved through on September 6th and produced several rounds of torrential thunderstorms. These dumped about 6-8″ of rain on Grand Traverse County allowing Traverse City to not only break their daily rainfall record for September 6th but also be above average in rainfall for the month.





Latest Drought Monitor as of October 12th 2023





This dry pattern has persisted, with many still seeing abnormally dry conditions and some even seeing moderate drought conditions across Northern Michigan. Things started improving at the end of August, with moderate drought conditions almost completely dissipating by the end of the month. However, thanks to a dry September moderate drought conditions expanded even into the beginning of October (drought monitor shown as of October 12th).