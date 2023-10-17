Open Arms Child Advocacy Center asks for community support as they wait for grant money

Some employees at Open Arms Child Advocacy Center in Big Rapids are without a job...for now.

The center is going through a tough time financially and is asking the community for help until grant money they are set to receive becomes available to them. They say they can bring employees back when that money comes in.

Open Arms provides services to children who have suffered sexual abuse in Mecosta, Osceola, Newaygo, and Lake Counties. The center is still fully servicing families and children in need, but they are asking the community for health.

“In this period of time right now, it’s very, very difficult. And it’s for the kiddos and their families. It’s to support these hurting kids in our community. We are a place of healing. We are a place of hope. And I think that’s really important at a critical time for these families and children,” said Wendy Samuels, Board Chair.

Donations will help with overhead costs and payroll. Click here to donate.