Manistee man arrested for delivery of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a felony

MANISTEE COUNTY — Michigan State Police say that a 38-year-old Manistee man has been arrested for delivery of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit a felony after a traffic stop on US-31.

On Monday, around 5 p.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post did a traffic stop on US-31 in Manistee where he found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine. MSP said the driver told the trooper the name of the person they usually purchase drugs from, and that they communicate using Facebook Messenger.

MSP said the driver even showed the trooper recent transactions used in a cash app to make the drug purchases with the dealer. It was during this time that the trooper found out that a drug deal had been discussed prior to the traffic stop. MSP said the driver was allowed to message back the dealer and to make arrangements for a purchase where they agreed to meet at Red Szymarek Park in Manistee.

According to MSP, the dealer was been arrested by another trooper from the MSP Traverse City Post around 7:30 p.m. when he showed up to make the deal. Troopers said they were able to recover about 3.5 grams of methamphetamine from the dealer who is now lodged in the Manistee County Jail pending arraignment.