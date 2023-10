Wallace Ellis

The Ludington Police Department is asking for help find Wallace Ellis, a 76-year-old man who was last seen leaving Corewell Health ER at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said he left the emergency room walking east by US-10. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ludington Police Department at 231-843-3425 or Central Dispatch at 231-869-5858.