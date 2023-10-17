Grand Traverse Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates a graduation from one of their own

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office celebrated a graduation of one of their own.

Captain Brandon Brinks completed Eastern Michigan University’s School of Police Staff and Command Program last week. Brinks had been promoted to captain during the rigorous nine month course.

The school taught everything from problem analysis to project management. The sheriff’s office sends higher ranking officers to the program to have a deeper rooted understanding of leadership in the community.

“Doing our job in a way that serves the public the best that we can is obviously the foundation of why we go to this and trying to teach, lead and mentor our people, to have them do this job in a way that serves the public the best that we can as well. And that’s really the basic principles of why we have things like staff and command,” Brinks said.

There were 50 graduates in the 39th class.

To learn more about the university’s program, click here.