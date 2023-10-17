Excellence in Education: Kasydra Goode-Tibbs from Arthur Hill High School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education Winner is Kasydra Goode-Tibbs from Arthur Hill High School. Congratulations!

We chose Miss Tibbs for the Excellence in Education Award because she always makes staff and students her No. 1 priority.

In addition, she always makes herself available, so that way her staff and students can always voice their concerns.

Q. What’s it like for you being in a school and seeing a student blossom?

A. That is why I go every day. That is my inspiration, and it never gets old. This is my 29th year in education, and watching students grow and learn, and knowing that I can be a part of their development and helping them to become their best selves is why I go.

Kasydra from Arthur Hill High School receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery.

Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $27 billion to public education since 1972.