Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City offering daily flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport next summer

TRAVERSE CITY — People in Northern Michigan will have a much easier time flying to another major airport hub next summer. Cherry Capital Airport has announced a major expansion to one of their popular services.

Starting on June 5, they’ll offer daily travel to and from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a service that is currently only reserved to Saturdays.

It’ll be through American Airlines and the expansion will last the whole summer. CEO Kevin Klein says this is another way Cherry Capital continues to be connected to the rest of the world.

“Not only do you get the positive leisure being a destination, but being a hub you know, global access for an economy is what people look for in their airport, in their service,” Klein said.

The service will run until September 3, 2024.

And you can click here to see more of the flights offered by Cherry Capital Airport.