72-year-old seriously hurt in crash involving semi truck in Cheboygan Co.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a woman was seriously hurt in a crash in Munro Township on Oct. 16 around 1 p.m.

The woman, a 72-year-old from Cheboygan, was driving a 2017 Buick Envision west on Levering Road when she began to make a left turn onto Heilman Road, deputies said. The Buick was then hit by an eastbound semi truck that was pulling an asphalt trailer, deputies said.

Deputies said the collision forced both vehicles off the roadway onto the north side of Levering Road, several hundred feet east of the intersection.

The driver of the semi was a 52-year-old man from Cheboygan, deputies said.

The Buick driver had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Inverness Fire Department, officials said. She was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was taken to McLaren Northern Michigan and treated for minor injuries, deputies said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, officials reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

By Cheboygan County Sheriff Department