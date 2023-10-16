The Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City holds raffle for beautiful diamond ring

The Women’s Resource Center in Traverse City provides 24/7 support to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, along with free and confidential advisory to anyone who needs it. Right now, they are doing a special fundraiser to honor someone who meant a lot to the WRC.

“We are raffling off a gorgeous diamond ring. It is valued at $11,000 and it was given to us by a really special person who supported the WRC for a long time. Her name is Grace MacDonald. And Grace one day said to me, ‘I have a ring that I want to donate to the WRC,’ and I said, ‘great. We’d love to take the ring.’ And the next day she showed up, and as she was pulling up, I walked down the front walk toward her and she rolled down our window and handed me a box. And I opened it up and it was this giant diamond ring. And I was shocked because Grace was just a humble, beautiful person, big philanthropist, supported a lot of causes in this community,” said WRC Executive Director, Juliette Schultz.

“The significance of the ring to me is that it exemplifies Grace’s courage and her strength and her wisdom, and it also represents the resiliency of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault” said board member, Jane Hayes.

The board of the Women’s Resource Center feels this a wonderful way to give back to the community and honor Grace MacDonald’s legacy. The raffle is taking place Oct. 16 through November for $100 a ticket. You can enter the raffle by going to Miners North in downtown Traverse City or at the WRC Administrative Office.







