The One Up XP Show - Episode 94: Fortnite Creative, Keith Brown 10 Questions

10/16/2023 11:05 AM EDT

This week we take you into a bunch of creative modes in Fortnite! Klam and I test out the waters in creative mode which has essentially become its own game!

We also sit down with Keith Brown of Interlochen Public Radio and give him his 10 Questions to Earn a One Up! Check out his weekly show Gameplay where he plays video game music!

