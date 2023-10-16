The One Up XP Show - Episode 94: Fortnite Creative, Keith Brown 10 Questions

This week we take you into a bunch of creative modes in Fortnite! Klam and I test out the waters in creative mode which has essentially become its own game!

We also sit down with Keith Brown of Interlochen Public Radio and give him his 10 Questions to Earn a One Up! Check out his weekly show Gameplay where he plays video game music!

------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!