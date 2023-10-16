Northern Michigan shelters facing a bigger need as temperatures start to dip

CADILLAC — It’s getting chillier here in Northern Michigan. As the temperatures decrease, some area shelters say they’re noticing an increase in need.

The New Hope Center in Cadillac said the influx of people they’re seeing is bigger and of a different demographic than normal. Case manager Michelle Munn said they are almost to maximum capacity with lots of people still on the waiting list.

“We’ve seen an increase in, you know, people wanting to come in. Our waitlist is quite large right now. We just saw an influx of a few people moving out into permanent housing or moving on somewhere else. So we do have a few beds available,” said Munn.

The New Hope Center said right now they’ve seen a jump in the number of families and single moms looking for a place to stay.

“We’re usually overflowing and have a huge waitlist in the men’s, and it’s the other way around right now. We’ve just been seeing a lot more families and single mothers right now coming into the shelter,” said Munn.

Munn said it’s hard to predict what winter will bring but the recent numbers suggest there might be a greater need for shelter in the near future.

“I would guess that we’re going to have a hard winter. And just from the list that we have right now in the last month or so, I think we’re probably going to going to have a good significant wait list and be full for most of the winter,” said Munn.

The New Hope Center points to the lack of housing, especially low income as well as affordable housing as a reason for the increased need.

“People are ready to move out, have done all the work they can, and then they can’t do anything and they just stuck right here because they can’t. But that’s one frustrating thing right at this very moment,” said Munn.

Munn said starting in November through January, the shelter will now be open on Sundays thanks to the support of CAMA, the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association.

“We’re usually closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but because there’s no public transportation on Sundays and really no place for them to go except for church for a little bit at the time in the winter months, they have donated enough so that we can staff it,” said Munn.

The shelter said it’s important to remember that homelessness does not discriminate.

“It could happen to me. It could happen to anyone. You’re one step away of becoming homeless,” said Munn.

Munn said they are in dire need of detergent and things like peanut butter and jelly.

For more information about the shelter and how you can help you can check out their website and Facebook.

To see what else the shelter is in need of, check out their Amazon wish list and their Walmart wish list too.