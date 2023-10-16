Michigan State Police offer faster recruitment training for law enforcement officials

Michigan State Police are now offering current law enforcement officers a unique opportunity to participate in a shortened recruitment school.

Starting in May 2024, the trooper recruitment school will be 12 weeks instead of the normal 20 weeks. To apply, you must have two years of continuous law enforcement services and have or be willing to obtain a Michigan Commission of Law Enforcement standards license.

“We know that there are police officers, local and deputies out there, very highly qualified, a lot of skills that could bring that to the table to enhance our organization. And we in turn, could provide them with a lot more opportunities they may not have,” said Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, Public Information Officer for the 7th District.

Applicants will have an opportunity to select their top three post locations. Find out more about becoming a trooper here.