Historic Octagonal Building in Cadillac moves to new location at the end of October

CADILLAC — The huge task of getting the Octagonal Building at the Cadillac Fairgrounds ready for the trip to its new home is almost complete.

It’s a project three years in the making, but over the last few weeks volunteers have been hard at work preparing the building for the move. The last steps will be bringing down the walls and taking the top off the cupala for easier transportation.

The building’s new home is at Vets Serving Vets Park in Cadillac, with the big move scheduled for Oct. 31.

“Let’s get this building, you know, used again. It became obvious very quickly. It couldn’t happen here. And I was excited with the vision that the vet serving vets organization had for the building. And I think that it’ll just be much better for the community. Everybody will will have the opportunity to be able to use it year-round,” said Barbara VanLaeken, Committee to Move the Octagonal Building.

They are looking volunteers to help get the building back in shape. You can also donate here. Be sure to include a comment about which project your donation is for.