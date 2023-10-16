Cheboygan man charged with multiple child sex crimes over past decade

Michigan State Police say a Cheboygan man has been charged with several counts of sex crimes against a minor.

Troopers got a tip in September of this year about several assaults that started back in 2013. Michael Angus Walters was interviewed and arrested on Oct. 6.

He’s charged with two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree (Victim Under 13), three counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree (Victim Under 13), one count Criminal Sexual Conduct Fourth Degree (Victim 13-16), two counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Third Degree Incest, three counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Fourth Degree Incest, one count Child Abuse First Degree, and one count Surveillance Unclothed Person. He was given a $75,000 bond.